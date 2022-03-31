English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 975: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated March 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 31, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


    The much awaited Axis-Citi deal was announced yesterday, wherein Axis will acquire Citibank’s self-funded consumer businesses for Rs123bn. Deposits/assets to be purchased will be Rs502bn/274bn with credit card portfolio of Rs89bn. Rationale for the deal is (i) building a premium base of customers and increasing granularity (ii) Citi’s portfolio complementing that of Axis, as both entities have different customer profile and (iii) good cross sell opportunities for Axis which would eventually lead to synergies. In our view, the deal is positive for Axis Bank in medium term, however the key is customer retention. With systemic asset quality risk receding and credit growth prospects improving, Axis could be one of the main beneficiaries.



    Outlook


    We raise the multiple/TP to 2.3x/Rs975 as we roll forward to FY24E ABV. Upgrade to ‘BUY’ from Accumulate.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 13:26 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 757.75, up Rs 7.55, or 1.01 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 763.90 and an intraday low of Rs 751.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 339,924 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 330,327 shares, an increase of 2.91 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.72 percent or Rs 12.65 at Rs 750.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 866.60 and 52-week low Rs 626.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.56 percent below its 52-week high and 20.97 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 232,610.14 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.