Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 975: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank
The much awaited Axis-Citi deal was announced yesterday, wherein Axis will acquire Citibank’s self-funded consumer businesses for Rs123bn. Deposits/assets to be purchased will be Rs502bn/274bn with credit card portfolio of Rs89bn. Rationale for the deal is (i) building a premium base of customers and increasing granularity (ii) Citi’s portfolio complementing that of Axis, as both entities have different customer profile and (iii) good cross sell opportunities for Axis which would eventually lead to synergies. In our view, the deal is positive for Axis Bank in medium term, however the key is customer retention. With systemic asset quality risk receding and credit growth prospects improving, Axis could be one of the main beneficiaries.
Outlook
We raise the multiple/TP to 2.3x/Rs975 as we roll forward to FY24E ABV. Upgrade to ‘BUY’ from Accumulate.
More Info
At 13:26 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 757.75, up Rs 7.55, or 1.01 percent.
It has touched an intraday high of Rs 763.90 and an intraday low of Rs 751.40.
It was trading with volumes of 339,924 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 330,327 shares, an increase of 2.91 percent.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.72 percent or Rs 12.65 at Rs 750.20.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 866.60 and 52-week low Rs 626.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 12.56 percent below its 52-week high and 20.97 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 232,610.14 crore.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.