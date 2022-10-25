Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 975: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank
AXSB reported a PAT of INR53.3b, up 70% YoY (26% beat), largely driven by 6% beat in NII and lower provisions, which declined 51% YoY. The business registered robust growth of 18% YoY and 4.2% QoQ growth in advances. The SME segment grew 28% YoY/8.7% QoQ. The large and midcorporate segment also came back with a 6% QoQ growth, after witnessing a decline in 1QFY23. Fresh slippages moderated to INR33.8b, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades enabled an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book remains controlled at 0.38% of customer assets. Buoyed by a stellar performance in 2QFY23, we revise PAT for FY23E/24E by 17%/11%, respectively. This is driven by healthy NII trends, moderating opex (on the back of improved efficiency) and reduction in credit cost.
Outlook
We expect AXSB to deliver FY24E RoA/RoE of 1.8%/18.1% in FY24E. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.
