    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 975: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank


    AXSB reported a PAT of INR53.3b, up 70% YoY (26% beat), largely driven by 6% beat in NII and lower provisions, which declined 51% YoY. The business registered robust growth of 18% YoY and 4.2% QoQ growth in advances. The SME segment grew 28% YoY/8.7% QoQ. The large and midcorporate segment also came back with a 6% QoQ growth, after witnessing a decline in 1QFY23. Fresh slippages moderated to INR33.8b, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades enabled an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book remains controlled at 0.38% of customer assets.  Buoyed by a stellar performance in 2QFY23, we revise PAT for FY23E/24E by 17%/11%, respectively. This is driven by healthy NII trends, moderating opex (on the back of improved efficiency) and reduction in credit cost.



    Outlook


    We expect AXSB to deliver FY24E RoA/RoE of 1.8%/18.1% in FY24E. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:36 pm
