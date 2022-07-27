Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 970: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 11.5 lakh crore as on June 2022. The bank has a large footprint across India with 4759 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~69% of total loans.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Axis Bank at ~2.3x FY24E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 970.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

