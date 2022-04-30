Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 970: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 11.7 lakh crore as on March 2022. The bank has a large footprint across India with 4758 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~68% of total loans.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Axis Bank at ~2.3x FY24E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 970.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More