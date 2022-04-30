English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 960: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Axis Bank


    4QFY22 marks the manifestation of sequentially lower provisioning expenses (₹9.9bn v/s ₹13bn in the previous quarter) and 14% sequential increase in net profit at ₹41bn. The bank’s reported slippages number were lower (₹39.8bn v/s 41.5bn in 3QFY22) with GNPA and NNPA ratio narrowing down to 2.82% and 0.73% respectively against the GNPA and NNPA ratio of 3.17% and 0.91% in the previous quarter. The bank’s PCR (including TWO) stood sequentially higher at 91%. Credit off-take (13.5% YoY) maintained, led by growth across segments. Furthermore, the BB & below book came down sequentially by 13bps to 0.75% of customer assets and reported lower restructured advances of ₹40bn (~52bps of gross loan book). On business front, credit growth (13.5% YoY & 6.4% QoQ) and healthy deposit growth (16.2% YoY & 6.5% QoQ) were superior against previous quarter. The future outlook of asset quality is at manageable level as the strong standard asset coverage (1.8% of gross loans) is likely to absorb delinquencies from restructuring. In view of adequate covid buffer, glimpse of growth rejuvenation and manageable restructuring pool, we recommend BUY.


    Outlook


    We value the standalone bank at PBV of 2.3xFY23E Adj. BVPS of ₹417 to arrive at a price target of ₹960. We recommend BUY on Axis Bank.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:15 am
