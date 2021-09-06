MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

September 06, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank eyes calibrated retail-led growth driven by low-cost deposits and a strong capital base. Conservative provisioning, strong capital base, overall franchise value and a high provision coverage ratio (PCR) are positives, which will help the bank ride over medium-term challenges and support growth and valuations. Q1FY22 earnings increased 94% y-o-y but fell 19% q-o-q. Margins declined 10 bps q-o-q to 3.46%; GNPA rose by 15 bps q-o-q to 3.85% as of Q1FY22.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Axis Bank with a revised PT of Rs. 940, given its strong focus on retail loans, robust capital base and provision buffer.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:10 pm

