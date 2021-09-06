Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank eyes calibrated retail-led growth driven by low-cost deposits and a strong capital base. Conservative provisioning, strong capital base, overall franchise value and a high provision coverage ratio (PCR) are positives, which will help the bank ride over medium-term challenges and support growth and valuations. Q1FY22 earnings increased 94% y-o-y but fell 19% q-o-q. Margins declined 10 bps q-o-q to 3.46%; GNPA rose by 15 bps q-o-q to 3.85% as of Q1FY22.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Axis Bank with a revised PT of Rs. 940, given its strong focus on retail loans, robust capital base and provision buffer.

