Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank reported a PAT of Rs. 4,125 crores (up by 91% y-o-y and flat q-o-q) above the consensus’ and our expectations of Rs. 3,987 crores, primarily on account of reversal of provision on account of restructured pool and other non-NPA provisions due to which total provisions reported were lower at 21 bps annualized. Core credit cost for the quarter stood at 44 bps vs 34 bps q-o-q and 186 bps y-o-y. Slippages were lower by 7.5% q-o-q. Asset quality saw improvement with both GNPA and NNPA ratios fell by 6 bps q-o-q and 9 bps q-o-q to 2.76% and 0.64% during the quarter. NII growth was robust at 21% y-o-y / 6% q-o-q with improvement in margins by 11 bps q-o-q and 14 bps y-o-y at 3.6%. However loan growth reported at 14% y-o-y lagged its peers. Core Operating profits grew at a healthy pace by 17% y-o-y / 5% q-o-q led by healthy NII growth offsetting higher opex growth (32% y-o-y/ -1% q-o-q). The stock currently trades at 1.6x/1.3x its FY2023E and FY2024E core BV.

Outlook

We maintain our buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 940. We believe its valuations are reasonable and risk-reward is attractive considering improving return ratios outlook going forward.

