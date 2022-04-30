English
    Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


    Axis Bank reported a PAT of Rs. 4,118 crore, above the consensus’ and our expectations of Rs. 3,864 crore, primarily on account of lower credit cost (0.32%). However, operating profits grew by 5% q-o-q and declined by 6%y-o-y mainly due to higher opex growth (23% y-o-y; 4% q-o-q) in Q4FY22. Asset quality has been continuously improving for the bank with both GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 35 bps q-o-q and 18 bps q-o-q to 2.82% and 0.73% in Q4FY22. The stock trades at 1.8x/1.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E core ABV.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 940.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:39 am
