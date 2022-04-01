English
    Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated March 31, 2022.

    April 01, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


    Axis Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Citibank’s consumer businesses - covering loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations in India. The bank will pay a consideration up to Rs. 12,325 crore to Citibank for the acquisition along with an estimated equity requirement of Rs. 3,450 crore at an implied PE of 18.7x on normalised CY20 standalone financials. This acquisition would bring in loans and deposits of Rs. 27,400 crore and Rs. 50,200 crore, respectively, including credit card accounts worth Rs. 8,900 crore ending net receivables. Credit cards book is likely to increase by 57% to Rs. 24,400 crore after the deal.



    Outlook


    The bank currently trades at 1.8x/1.6x its FY23E and FY24E BVPS. We maintain a Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 940.


    At 12:05 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 760.20, down Rs 0.45, or 0.06 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 768.00 and an intraday low of Rs 755.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 132,558 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 339,554 shares, a decrease of -60.96 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.39 percent or Rs 10.45 at Rs 760.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 866.60 and 52-week low Rs 626.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.28 percent below its 52-week high and 21.36 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 233,362.23 crore.


     For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 12:09 pm
