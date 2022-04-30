English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 940: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


    Axis bank earnings were mixed as operating income missed estimates by 4% due to weaker margins although PAT was a beat at Rs41.2bn (PLe: Rs39.8bn) driven by lower provisions (due to stronger recoveries). Loan growth was a tad higher led by retail, however the management was a bit cautious on credit growth in FY23E owing to a tougher global environment. The likelihood of reaching the guided RoE of ~16% seems lower in the medium term as margin recovery could be protracted and opex may remain elevated. However, balance sheet strength and improving asset quality provide some cushion.


    Outlook


    Valuation discount to ICICIBC might widen to 20-25% (currently 16%) unless NIM improves. With RoE of 14.2% in FY24E, we maintain multiple for AXSB at 2.3x FY24E ABV though cut TP from Rs975 to Rs940. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:16 am
