Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 940: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

Axis bank core earnings were better driven by NIM beat and lower provisions led by steady asset quality. Loan growth at -0.9% QoQ was lower as corporate declined since AXSB evaded pricing pressure while higher yielding retail (SBB, agri, CC, and PL) saw strong traction, which might continue. Bank suggested that even if corporate growth is boosted, spread would not be diluted. Preference for profitability over growth could bode well, as systemic asset quality risks are benign. Cost to assets would remain elevated although target is to reduce it from 2.2% to 2.0% over FY22-25E. Asset quality improved QoQ with controlled net slippages and reduction in stressed pool. Valuation at 1.7x on FY24 ABV is comforting and discount to ICICIBC should narrow as RoE may enhance from 12.0% to 14.5% over FY22-24E.

Outlook

Maintain multiple at 2.3x FY24 ABV and TP at Rs940. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 260722 - prabhu