Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 940: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank has reported good performance during Q1FY23 with strong profit growth of 91% YoY at INR 4,125 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 3,632 cr, driven by 90% YoY/64% QoQ decline in provisions. Advances growth for the quarter was lower at 14% YoY/-0.9% QoQ but the focused segment of the bank grew strongly. NII for the quarter increased strongly by 21% YoY/6% QoQ to INR 9,384 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 9,103 cr, driven by 11bps QoQ expansion in margins at 3.6%. Operating profit for the quarter decreased by 8% YoY/9% QoQ to INR 5,887 cr was impacted due to treasury loss during the quarter. However, core operating profit growth was strong at 17% YoY/5% QoQ. Treasury loss for the quarter came in at INR 667 cr as compared to gain of INR 231 cr in Q4FY22. Asset quality of the bank improved as GNPA/NNPA decreased marginally by 6bps/9bps QoQ at 2.8%/0.6% respectively. Restructuring pool of the bank declined further by 16% QoQ to INR 3,402 cr (from 0.52% to 0.45% QoQ), which continues to be lower than the other large private sector banks.
Outlook
We increase our FY23/24E earnings estimate by 5-6% and upgrade our rating on the stock to Buy with a revised target price of INR 940 (earlier INR 927), valuing the bank at 2x FY24E ABV.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.