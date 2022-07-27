Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 940: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank has reported good performance during Q1FY23 with strong profit growth of 91% YoY at INR 4,125 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 3,632 cr, driven by 90% YoY/64% QoQ decline in provisions. Advances growth for the quarter was lower at 14% YoY/-0.9% QoQ but the focused segment of the bank grew strongly. NII for the quarter increased strongly by 21% YoY/6% QoQ to INR 9,384 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 9,103 cr, driven by 11bps QoQ expansion in margins at 3.6%. Operating profit for the quarter decreased by 8% YoY/9% QoQ to INR 5,887 cr was impacted due to treasury loss during the quarter. However, core operating profit growth was strong at 17% YoY/5% QoQ. Treasury loss for the quarter came in at INR 667 cr as compared to gain of INR 231 cr in Q4FY22. Asset quality of the bank improved as GNPA/NNPA decreased marginally by 6bps/9bps QoQ at 2.8%/0.6% respectively. Restructuring pool of the bank declined further by 16% QoQ to INR 3,402 cr (from 0.52% to 0.45% QoQ), which continues to be lower than the other large private sector banks.

Outlook

We increase our FY23/24E earnings estimate by 5-6% and upgrade our rating on the stock to Buy with a revised target price of INR 940 (earlier INR 927), valuing the bank at 2x FY24E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 260722 -ari