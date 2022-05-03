Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 936: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 16.7% YoY to INR 88,191 Mn in Q4FY22. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 stood at 3.49%. The bank’s operating profit for the quarter was INR 64,660 Mn, grew 12.7% YoY. Net profit grew 53.8% YoY from INR 26,771 Mn in Q4FY21 to INR 41,178 Mn in Q4FY22. Its balance sheet grew 19% YoY and stood at INR 1,17,51,781 Mn as on 31st March 2022. The total deposits grew by 17.7% YoY. The advances grew 15.2% YoY to INR 70,76,960 Mn as on 31st March 2022. As on 31st March 2022, the Bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.83% and 0.73% respectively as against 3.17% and 0.91% as on 31st December 2022. Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) including profit for FY22 stood at 18.5%.

Outlook

We have factored CAGR of 15% in advances, 15% in NII, 11% in PPOP, and 45% in PAT, driven by healthy financial metrics on all fronts over FY21-24E. Since our last update, the share price of AXSB has been corrected by 3%. We maintain our target price of INR 936 per share, applying 2x FY24E P/ABV with an adjusted book value of INR 475. This implies an upside of 28.5% over the CMP. We maintain our rating on the share of AXSB at “BUY”.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More