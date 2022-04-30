Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 930: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB delivered a mixed quarter, with net profit up 54% YoY (in line), supported by lower provisions, even as margin declined and OPEX stood elevated. Loan growth stood healthy, led by continued momentum in SME and Retail segments. Growth in OPEX stood elevated at 23% YoY and 4% QoQ, resulting in a modest 9% YoY growth in core PPOP. Fresh slippages fell to INR39.8b (v/s INR41.5b in 3QFY22), while higher recoveries and upgrades at IN37.6b and write-offs of INR16.9b enabled a 35bp/18bp QoQ decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratio. We expect AXSB to deliver an FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.6%/15.7%. We maintain our Buy rating.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR930/share (1.7x FY24E ABV+ INR111 from its subsidiaries).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More