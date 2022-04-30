English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 930: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank


    AXSB delivered a mixed quarter, with net profit up 54% YoY (in line), supported by lower provisions, even as margin declined and OPEX stood elevated. Loan growth stood healthy, led by continued momentum in SME and Retail segments. Growth in OPEX stood elevated at 23% YoY and 4% QoQ, resulting in a modest 9% YoY growth in core PPOP. Fresh slippages fell to INR39.8b (v/s INR41.5b in 3QFY22), while higher recoveries and upgrades at IN37.6b and write-offs of INR16.9b enabled a 35bp/18bp QoQ decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratio. We expect AXSB to deliver an FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.6%/15.7%. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR930/share (1.7x FY24E ABV+ INR111 from its subsidiaries).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.