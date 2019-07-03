Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 925: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank's (AXSB) annual report analysis reveals the bank's focus on improving its earnings metrics and asset quality. As part of its FY20-22 strategy, AXSB targets an RoE of 18% by FY22, with credit cost, opex and business mix identified as the key drivers for the achievement of this goal. Digital initiatives at the bank are gaining traction, with 43% of its personal loans sourced digitally versus 22% in FY18. Also, the bank's market share in credit cards expanded to 12.4% from 5% in FY13, helping it become the fourth largest credit card issuer in the country. The concentration in top 20 advances/exposures improved by 171bp/86bp YoY to 8.6%/12.4% in FY19. However, on the liability side, the concentration of top-20 depositors increased by 39bp YoY to 11.8%. The bank has shifted its deposit strategy away from CASA to 'CASA + retail term deposits'. Though the bank has strong management team and a well-articulated strategy in place the execution is going to be critical to deliver long-term sustainable growth and earnings. NPL cycle has shown improvement signs and we estimate earnings to recover though credit cost trajectory can still remain uneven given sluggish macro.

Outlook

We thus estimate RoA/RoE to improve to 1.4%/17.0% by FY21 and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR925 (2.7x FY21E ABV + INR42 for subsidiaries).

