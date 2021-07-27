MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 925: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated dated July 27, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank


AXSB reported an in line 1QFY22, with a PAT of INR21.6b and core PPOP growth of 13% YoY. Business growth remains flattish, while margin moderated by 10bp QoQ due to interest reversals, excess liquidity, and change in its product mix. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR65.2b (INR52.8b in 4QFY21), led by the Retail segment (84% of total). As a result, asset quality ratios deteriorated by ~15bp QoQ. Restructuring stood at 0.33% of loans (additional 11bp of restructuring, which is approved, but not implemented). While slippages could remain elevated in the near term, healthy PCR of ~70%, coupled with additional provision buffer of 2% (including standard provisions) is likely to protect the Balance Sheet against any potential stress. We estimate AXSB to deliver a RoA/RoE of 1.6%/15.2% in FY23E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR925/share (2x FY23E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.