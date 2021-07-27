Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 925: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB reported an in line 1QFY22, with a PAT of INR21.6b and core PPOP growth of 13% YoY. Business growth remains flattish, while margin moderated by 10bp QoQ due to interest reversals, excess liquidity, and change in its product mix. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR65.2b (INR52.8b in 4QFY21), led by the Retail segment (84% of total). As a result, asset quality ratios deteriorated by ~15bp QoQ. Restructuring stood at 0.33% of loans (additional 11bp of restructuring, which is approved, but not implemented). While slippages could remain elevated in the near term, healthy PCR of ~70%, coupled with additional provision buffer of 2% (including standard provisions) is likely to protect the Balance Sheet against any potential stress. We estimate AXSB to deliver a RoA/RoE of 1.6%/15.2% in FY23E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR925/share (2x FY23E ABV).

