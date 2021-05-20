MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 925: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank (AXSB) reported a strong quarter, with PAT above our estimates, aided by lower provisions. Business growth was strong across segments, with retail disbursements at an all-time high. - On the asset quality front, the slippage trend subsided sequentially (INR52.8b v/s INR67.4b in 3Q) and total restructuring stood at 0.3% of loans. Also, the total funded and non-funded book declined to 2.0% of loans (v/s 2.4% in 3QFY21). Also, AXSB has ~72% coverage on GNPL and additionally holds a provision buffer of 2% (including standard provisions) to protect the balance sheet against any potential stress. However, the resurgence of COVID and state-wise lockdown would be a key monitorable in the near term. We increase our FY22/FY23E earnings by 12%/6% and estimate AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.7%/16.4% in FY23. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We increase our FY22/FY23E earnings by 12%/6% and estimate AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.7%/16.4% in FY23. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR925 (2.0x FY23E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 20, 2021 03:14 pm

