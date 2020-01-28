Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 882: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank posted steady performance for Q3FY2020, wherein its operating results were strong and asset quality improved. However, the pace of slippages remained elevated, which indicates elongated ROA normalisation going forward. Its balance sheet and operational strengths along with available headroom in valuations are key positives in its favour.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 882.

