Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 875: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated March 19, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank
We met Axis Bank’s (AXSB) entire top management team along with its MD & CEO, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, and CFO, Mr. Jairam Sridharan, at its maiden Sell-Side Analyst Day. High on the discussion list was the progress and growth potential of AXSB’s different businesses, key organizational changes and several initiatives to achieve sustainable RoE of ~18%.
Outlook
We revise our target price to INR875 (2.6x FY21E ABV for the bank + INR47 per share for subsidiaries) and reiterate a Buy rating.
