Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 875: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

We met Axis Bank’s (AXSB) entire top management team along with its MD & CEO, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, and CFO, Mr. Jairam Sridharan, at its maiden Sell-Side Analyst Day. High on the discussion list was the progress and growth potential of AXSB’s different businesses, key organizational changes and several initiatives to achieve sustainable RoE of ~18%.

Outlook

We revise our target price to INR875 (2.6x FY21E ABV for the bank + INR47 per share for subsidiaries) and reiterate a Buy rating.

