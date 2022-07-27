Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 875: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB reported a PAT of INR41.2b (up 91% YoY, 20% beat), driven largely by lower provisions, which fell 89% YoY, while NII/PPOP stood in line. OPEX remains elevated as the bank is investing in the business and technology. Business growth was muted, with loans and deposits down sequentially. The Corporate and SME book saw a QoQ decline, while the Retail segment saw a growth of 3% QoQ. Fresh slippages fell to INR36.8b, which, coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades, enabled an improvement in asset quality ratios. The restructuring book remains controlled at 0.45%, which, along with an additional provision buffer, should rein in credit cost. We expect AXSB to deliver a RoA/RoE of 1.6%/16.7% in FY24E. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR875 per share (1.8x FY24E ABV and INR95 from its subsidiaries).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 260722 - moti