Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 860: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank posted mixed results for Q1 FY20 where the operational performance was in-line, but the asset quality performance deteriorated. Addition to the stressed pool by Rs 10,000 crore is an overhang on the stock. With total non-NPL stress now at 4% of loans, these disclosures are likely to delay the RoE expansion cycle for the bank and lead to a rise in credit costs.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, with an revised Price Target to Rs 860.
