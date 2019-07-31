Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 860: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank posted mixed results for Q1 FY20 where the operational performance was in-line, but the asset quality performance deteriorated. Addition to the stressed pool by Rs 10,000 crore is an overhang on the stock. With total non-NPL stress now at 4% of loans, these disclosures are likely to delay the RoE expansion cycle for the bank and lead to a rise in credit costs.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, with an revised Price Target to Rs 860.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.