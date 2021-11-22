MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 860: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated November 22, 2021.

Broker Research
November 22, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank Limited reported a net interest income growth of 8% in its Q2-FY22 standalone results at Rs.79,000 million as against Rs.73,260 million in Q2-FY21, driven by advances growth of 10% and a net interest margin of 3.39%. Non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q2-FY22 stood at Rs.32,310 million, growth of 17% YoY. Operating profit for Q2-FY22 stood at Rs.59,280 million, down by 11% YOY. Core operating profit for Q2-FY22 stood at Rs.54,560 million, down by 7% YOY. The Bank reported standalone profit of Rs.31,330 million, as compared to profit of Rs.16,830 million in Q2-FY21. The Bank’s advances grew 10% YOY to Rs.6,217,190 million as on 30th September 2021. Retail loans grew 16% YOY to Rs.3,456,030 million and accounted for 56% of the net advances of the Bank. The share of secured retail loans was ~ 80%, with home loans comprising 37% of the retail book. Corporate loan book grew by 1% YoY. 86% of Corporate book is now rated A- and above with 93% of incremental sanctions in Q2-FY22 being to corporates rated A- and above.



Outlook


Given the healthy asset mix, liability strength, adequate capital and superior customer profile, we believe the bank is poised to face near term challenges and benefit in the phase of normalisation. We continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.860 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Nov 22, 2021 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.