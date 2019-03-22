Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

The business restructuring as well as drivers like normalisation in fee income, growth coming from retail and midmarket group augur well for sustainability and profitability. Branch rationalization and digitisation initiatives will help keep costs competitive and also make the bank future ready.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock of Axis Bank with a revised PT of 850 given its improvement in fundamentals and business model strength.

