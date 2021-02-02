MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 850: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Axis Bank


Axis reported a lower PAT of Rs11bn (vs. estimate of Rs19bn) mainly due to higher opex and elevated provisions. The bank has maintained a provisioning buffer of 2.1% of loans (best among peers) to largely absorb the asset quality pain in FY21 and walk into FY22 with a stronger balance sheet to ride the ensuing growth wave. Overall credit growth continues to disappoint (up 6% yoy) due to corporate drag, but clocks better growth in retail/SME. The bank resisted giving numerical guidance on growth in FY22, but we expect a better growth trajectory on the back of the strong balance sheet and reviving retail/corporate credit demand. Overall proforma GNPA ratio of 4.6% was in line with the expectation, while restructuring pool at 0.4% (with no major risk of spill over in Q4) was far lower than management’s own guidance, pointing to lower LLP in FY22/FY23 (160/110bps vs. 260bps in FY21).



Outlook


We like Axis’ aggressive stance to front-load provisions, which could depress RoA/RoE at 0.7%/7% in FY21E but should improve to 1.5%/15% by FY23E, aided by better growth, cost ratios and moderate provisions. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs850, valuing core bank at 1.9x FY23 ABV and subs at Rs40.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:36 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.