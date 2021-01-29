MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank reported NII and PPoP growth of 14% and 6% YoY respectively, impacted by reversal of interest and fee income, adjusted for which growth would stand at 19%/14% respectively. NIM were stable QoQ at 3.6% despite a 30 bps impact of interest reversals, benefitting from improving spreads. Pro forma NPAs increased by 27 bps QoQ to 4.55%, with pro-forma PCR at 75%, amongst the highest in industry. Slippages (pro forma) were contained at 2.5% for 9MFY21 and 4.7% for Q3FY21 (annualized) against 4% for FY20. Management estimates ~0.4% of customer assets (~Rs27bn) to be restructured, below industry levels and better than their earlier guidance of Rs75bn. Provision coverage on overall restructured book was at 26%, with 100% provision made on unsecured retail restructured book. Over 60% of restructuring is from the corporate book.



Outlook


We lower our slippage estimate for FY21E to 2.8% from 4% earlier, upgrading earnings by ~30% for FY21E/22E. With encouraging asset quality trends, declining concentration risk in wholesale book, improving core operating metrics ex of the one-offs this quarter, increased traction in retail liabilities, we upgrade our rating to BUY from ACCUMULATE with revised TP of Rs840, implying a multiple of 2.1x Dec-22E P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:01 pm

