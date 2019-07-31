Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 825: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB reported 1QFY20 PAT of INR13.7b (est of INR16.5b) vs INR7b in 1QFY19. The miss in the quarter was led by higher provisions, including one-off provisions toward non-fund facilities and stressed accounts outside NPA (INR9.9b). NII increased 13% YoY (in-line), NIMs fell 5bps QoQ to 3.4%. Other income grew 32% YoY to INR38.6b, led by treasury gains of INR8.3b and strong traction in retail fee (+28% YoY). Corporate fees declined 1% YoY to INR2.7b.

Outlook

Improvement in RoA / RoE matrix will be a key to sustain the stock’s performance. Buy with a target price of INR825 (2.5x FY21E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.