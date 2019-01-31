Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 775: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB under the leadership of a new CEO reported highest profit in the past 11 quarters at INR16.81b. This was led by steady NII growth (+18% YoY; 3% beat), controlled opex and healthy recoveries/treasury gains (INR10b/INR3.8b). NIM expanded 11bp QoQ to 3.47% (5bp contribution from one large recovery), and AXSB expects continued buoyancy as the loan book re-prices further. Fee growth improved to 16% YoY, led by a 22% YoY increase in retail fees. Loan growth stood at 13% YoY (+4% QoQ), led by 20% YoY retail loan growth and 13% YoY SME loan growth. Deposit base grew 26% YoY/7% QoQ, led by 17% YoY growth in CASA deposits. Daily average CASA mix moderated to 44% (45% in 2QFY19), while mix of CASA + retail TD stood at 80% (82% in 2QFY19).

Outlook

AXSB has already increased the PCR to 75%, which will curb incremental provisioning requirement. We revise our FY19/20 earnings estimate upwards by 7%/4% and raise our SOTP-based TP to INR775, which corresponds to 2.5x Sep’20E ABV for standalone bank. Maintain Buy.

