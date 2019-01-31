App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 775: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank


AXSB under the leadership of a new CEO reported highest profit in the past 11 quarters at INR16.81b. This was led by steady NII growth (+18% YoY; 3% beat), controlled opex and healthy recoveries/treasury gains (INR10b/INR3.8b). NIM expanded 11bp QoQ to 3.47% (5bp contribution from one large recovery), and AXSB expects continued buoyancy as the loan book re-prices further. Fee growth improved to 16% YoY, led by a 22% YoY increase in retail fees. Loan growth stood at 13% YoY (+4% QoQ), led by 20% YoY retail loan growth and 13% YoY SME loan growth. Deposit base grew 26% YoY/7% QoQ, led by 17% YoY growth in CASA deposits. Daily average CASA mix moderated to 44% (45% in 2QFY19), while mix of CASA + retail TD stood at 80% (82% in 2QFY19).


Outlook


AXSB has already increased the PCR to 75%, which will curb incremental provisioning requirement. We revise our FY19/20 earnings estimate upwards by 7%/4% and raise our SOTP-based TP to INR775, which corresponds to 2.5x Sep’20E ABV for standalone bank. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.