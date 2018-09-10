App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated September 09, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank


RBI approves appointment of Mr. Amitabh Chaudh ry as MD & CEO of Axis Bank for a perio d of 3 years with effect from 1 -Jan -19 up to 31- Dec -21. Mr. Chaudh ry’s term will thus begin after Ms. Shikha Sharma, the current CEO demits office on 31 -Dec -18. It’s going to be a second consecutive time that Axis Bank’s MD & CEO will come from a life insurance company.


Outlook


AXSB’s stock has delivered 23% return in past two months in anticipation of this management change and also aided by the early signs of recovery in NPL cycle. With management overhang done away with and improving outlook on fresh slippages/credit cost, we expect earnings to start normalizing 2HFY19 onward. AXSB has already increased the PCR to 69% (NCLT-1 provisions of 83%), which will further curb incremental provisioning requirement. We revise our PT to INR750 (SOTP basis) as we roll forward our valuations even as we keep our target multiple unchanged at 2.5x Sep-20E ABV for standalone bank. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2018 02:34 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

