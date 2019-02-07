Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 743: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 743 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank
AXSB’s 3Q vindicates our belief in its sustainable recovery, driven by a transformational leader. The evidence is broadbased: (1) Uptick in domestic loan growth: 18% vs. 15% in 2Q, (2) NIM expansion 11bps QoQ, (3) Fee growth of 10% QoQ led by retail, (4) Stable asset quality, with slippages mostly confined to the rapidly falling BB and below portfolio, and (5) Rising coverage, now at 75%.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 743 (2.5x Dec-20E ABV of Rs 297). Axis remains our top pick among larger banks.
