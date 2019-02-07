App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:16 PM IST

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 743: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 743 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank


AXSB’s 3Q vindicates our belief in its sustainable recovery, driven by a transformational leader. The evidence is broadbased: (1) Uptick in domestic loan growth: 18% vs. 15% in 2Q, (2) NIM expansion 11bps QoQ, (3) Fee growth of 10% QoQ led by retail, (4) Stable asset quality, with slippages mostly confined to the rapidly falling BB and below portfolio, and (5) Rising coverage, now at 75%.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 743 (2.5x Dec-20E ABV of Rs 297). Axis remains our top pick among larger banks.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

