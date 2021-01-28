MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 705: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank


AXSB continued to build higher-than-expected provisions on its pro forma portfolio as it continued to search for stability in its back book coverage. The sustained build-up in standard asset provisions was a negative surprise. Although prudence is generally welcome, at 2.1% standard asset cover, the road to credit cost normalisation is longer than originally envisaged.


Outlook


We trim our FY21 full-year earnings estimates by ~13% and continue with our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 705.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.