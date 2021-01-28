Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 705: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank

AXSB continued to build higher-than-expected provisions on its pro forma portfolio as it continued to search for stability in its back book coverage. The sustained build-up in standard asset provisions was a negative surprise. Although prudence is generally welcome, at 2.1% standard asset cover, the road to credit cost normalisation is longer than originally envisaged.

Outlook

We trim our FY21 full-year earnings estimates by ~13% and continue with our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 705.

