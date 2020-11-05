Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 620: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Axis Bank

Axis reported a PAT of Rs16.8bn (vs. estimated Rs14.6bn) mainly due to better NIMs and contained opex, partly offset by the continued strengthening of contingent provisioning buffer - now at 1.9% of loans (one of the highest among large peers). Overall loan growth was moderate at 11% yoy, including retail growth at 12% yoy/2% qoq. Though the bank has not given any numerical guidance, it expects overall growth trajectory to improve, led by retail and corporate growth largely in better-rated corporates. BB & Below rated corporate pool increased to 2.3% of loans, but Axis expects the overall restructuring pool to be lower at 1.6% of loans, for which it has already made 20% provisioning (10% required). Overall SMA 1 book (30 DPD) was moderate at 2.3% of loans and collection efficiency is expected to reach 97% by Oct’20-end.

Outlook

We like Axis’ aggressive stance to front-load provisions, which may depress RoA/RoE at 0.7%/7% in FY21E but should improve to 1.4%/13% by FY23E, aided by better growth, cost ratios and contained provisions. We upgrade Axis to Buy and revise the TP to Rs620 (from Rs520), valuing core bank at 1.5x Dec’22 ABV and subs at Rs23.

