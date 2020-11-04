Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 616: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank

AXSB saw strong operating profit growth, led by robust NII growth, a sequential rebound in core fees, and controlled operating costs. Even as we expect the bank to register a rise in GNPAs in FY21E, it has already built significant provision buffers, which will limit the need for incremental provisioning. Further, strength on the funding side (CRAR and deposit traction) will allow the bank to capture resurgent credit growth.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on AXSB with a target price of Rs 616.

