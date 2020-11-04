172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-axis-bank-target-of-rs-616-hdfc-securities-6066021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 616: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 616 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank


AXSB saw strong operating profit growth, led by robust NII growth, a sequential rebound in core fees, and controlled operating costs. Even as we expect the bank to register a rise in GNPAs in FY21E, it has already built significant provision buffers, which will limit the need for incremental provisioning. Further, strength on the funding side (CRAR and deposit traction) will allow the bank to capture resurgent credit growth.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on AXSB with a target price of Rs 616.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:45 pm

