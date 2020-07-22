App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank (AXSB) reported in-line 1QFY21 earnings led by strong NII growth, controlled opex and sequential decline in provisions. Even PCR improved 580bp QoQ to 75%. Outstanding funded BB & below pool declined slightly to INR64.2b while moratorium book plummeted to 9.7%, which eased concerns on the asset quality outlook. We have increased our FY21/FY22E estimates by 12%/10% after factoring in higher NII growth and controlled opex, even as we lowered our fee income projections. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We have increased our FY21/FY22E earnings by 12%/10% and estimate AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.0%/11.5% in FY22E. Maintain Buy with a revised target price of INR600 (1.7x FY22E ABV).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.