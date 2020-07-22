Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank (AXSB) reported in-line 1QFY21 earnings led by strong NII growth, controlled opex and sequential decline in provisions. Even PCR improved 580bp QoQ to 75%. Outstanding funded BB & below pool declined slightly to INR64.2b while moratorium book plummeted to 9.7%, which eased concerns on the asset quality outlook. We have increased our FY21/FY22E estimates by 12%/10% after factoring in higher NII growth and controlled opex, even as we lowered our fee income projections. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We have increased our FY21/FY22E earnings by 12%/10% and estimate AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.0%/11.5% in FY22E. Maintain Buy with a revised target price of INR600 (1.7x FY22E ABV).







