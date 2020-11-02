Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 595: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on Axis Bank
Q2FY2020 numbers were strong with operating results beating expectations and asset quality (even on normalized pro-forma basis) improving with better NIMs q-o-q. Axis Bank is well-capitalised with a strong CRAR (CET1 of 15.4%); and its digital prowess, improving business traction across segments, near-normal collection efficiency and business strengths indicate an improving outlook. Axis Bank trades at 1.4x / 1.3x FY2022E / FY2023E book value per share; we have fine-tuned FY2021E and FY2022E earnings estimates and introduce FY2023E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 595.
