Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 595: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Axis Bank

Q2FY2020 numbers were strong with operating results beating expectations and asset quality (even on normalized pro-forma basis) improving with better NIMs q-o-q. Axis Bank is well-capitalised with a strong CRAR (CET1 of 15.4%); and its digital prowess, improving business traction across segments, near-normal collection efficiency and business strengths indicate an improving outlook. Axis Bank trades at 1.4x / 1.3x FY2022E / FY2023E book value per share; we have fine-tuned FY2021E and FY2022E earnings estimates and introduce FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 595.

