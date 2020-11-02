172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-axis-bank-target-of-rs-595-sharekhan-6050861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 595: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Axis Bank


Q2FY2020 numbers were strong with operating results beating expectations and asset quality (even on normalized pro-forma basis) improving with better NIMs q-o-q. Axis Bank is well-capitalised with a strong CRAR (CET1 of 15.4%); and its digital prowess, improving business traction across segments, near-normal collection efficiency and business strengths indicate an improving outlook. Axis Bank trades at 1.4x / 1.3x FY2022E / FY2023E book value per share; we have fine-tuned FY2021E and FY2022E earnings estimates and introduce FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 595.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.