Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 586: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Axis Bank

We retain BUY on Axis Bank and increase price target to Rs586 (Rs550 before) underpinned by earnings/BV upgrade. Earnings have been revised upwards by lifting NIM and core fee growth assumptions. Considering management’s assessment of probable restructuring pool and encouraging collection trends (demand resolution at 97% in Oct), we believe that downside risks to our prevailing credit cost estimates has diminished.

Outlook

Hence, bank’s return ratios will most likely recover sharply in FY22. The stand-alone bank trades at 1.4x FY22 P/ABV, and represents an attractive risk-reward.

