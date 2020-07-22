Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 585 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank posted strong results Q1FY2020 with Operating results better than expectations and adopting a conservative provision policy and slow growth on business impacted the fee income. Notably, the moratorium book has declined to 9.7% from ~26% earlier, which is a positive. With a decent CRAR (CET1 of 13.5%) the bank is well capitalised and plans for additional capital raise. If these plans fructify, it will help improve the capital base and augur well for the bank.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 585.







