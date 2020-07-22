App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 585 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank posted strong results Q1FY2020 with Operating results better than expectations and adopting a conservative provision policy and slow growth on business impacted the fee income. Notably, the moratorium book has declined to 9.7% from ~26% earlier, which is a positive. With a decent CRAR (CET1 of 13.5%) the bank is well capitalised and plans for additional capital raise. If these plans fructify, it will help improve the capital base and augur well for the bank.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 585.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:23 pm

