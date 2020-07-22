Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 565: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank

We have slightly reduced our earnings estimates, as we build slower loan growth, lower NIMs, and slightly higher provisions. Improved risk practices (post CEO change), a strong balance sheet (CRAR ~17.5%, PCR ~75%), and a strong liability franchise will hold the bank in good stead. Our constructive stance on AXSB ties in with our broad thesis that large private banks with strong balance sheets and deposit franchises will emerge stronger.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 565.







