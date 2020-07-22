App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 565: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank


We have slightly reduced our earnings estimates, as we build slower loan growth, lower NIMs, and slightly higher provisions. Improved risk practices (post CEO change), a strong balance sheet (CRAR ~17.5%, PCR ~75%), and a strong liability franchise will hold the bank in good stead. Our constructive stance on AXSB ties in with our broad thesis that large private banks with strong balance sheets and deposit franchises will emerge stronger.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 565.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

