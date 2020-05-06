Buy Axis Bank target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank posted mixed numbers for Q4FY2020. While operating results were in line, elevated provisions (especially provisions related to the COVID-19 impact) caused the bank to post a loss. We believe that while Axis Bank’s is being prudent, the COVID-19 impact is likely to impact both growth and credit costs for the banking sector including Axis Bank. We are fine-tuning our estimates and target multiple considering the dynamic environment. However considering the business strengths we expect the bank to ride over the medium term challenges.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 540.

