Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank reported healthy Q1FY21 numbers with a strong operational performance. QoQ fall in provisioning led PAT to come in at Rs 1121 crore. Main highlight was sharp reduction in moratorium book from 28% to 9.7%. Provisioning for the quarter was at Rs 4416 crore (~79 bps of advances) vs. Rs 7730 crore in Q4FY20. The bank has made additional provisioning of Rs 915 crore during the quarter of which Rs 733 crore is for Covid-19. Accordingly, outstanding contingent provisions were at Rs 6898 crore (~1.2% of advances). Sequential decline in provisioning led the bank to report a profit of Rs 1121 crore vs. a loss of Rs 1388 crore in Q4FY20.


Outlook


Covid-19 provisions, subdued business growth are delaying a revival in RoE. However, given healthy asset mix, liability strength, adequate capital, superior customer profile, we believe the bank is well poised to face near term challenges. A 1.2% provisioning coupled with lower moratorium book provides cushion for delinquency shocks post Morat period. We value the bank at 1.7x FY22E ABV to arrive at a revised TP of Rs 530 and maintain BUY.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

