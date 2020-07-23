Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank reported healthy Q1FY21 numbers with a strong operational performance. QoQ fall in provisioning led PAT to come in at Rs 1121 crore. Main highlight was sharp reduction in moratorium book from 28% to 9.7%. Provisioning for the quarter was at Rs 4416 crore (~79 bps of advances) vs. Rs 7730 crore in Q4FY20. The bank has made additional provisioning of Rs 915 crore during the quarter of which Rs 733 crore is for Covid-19. Accordingly, outstanding contingent provisions were at Rs 6898 crore (~1.2% of advances). Sequential decline in provisioning led the bank to report a profit of Rs 1121 crore vs. a loss of Rs 1388 crore in Q4FY20.

Outlook

Covid-19 provisions, subdued business growth are delaying a revival in RoE. However, given healthy asset mix, liability strength, adequate capital, superior customer profile, we believe the bank is well poised to face near term challenges. A 1.2% provisioning coupled with lower moratorium book provides cushion for delinquency shocks post Morat period. We value the bank at 1.7x FY22E ABV to arrive at a revised TP of Rs 530 and maintain BUY.







