English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AXIS Bank; target of Rs 1260: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on AXIS Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on AXIS Bank

    Despite lower margins yet again and rigidly-higher opex (incl. Citi integration cost of Rs3.9bn), Axis Bank is back in the black, given in-line PAT at Rs58bn/1.8% RoA, mainly on higher treasury gains. Similar to 4Q, Bank logged better than expected credit growth, at ~18% YoY (incl. Citi)/22% YoY (ex-Citi in 1QFY23), but margin slipped again (12bps QoQ), with cumulative contraction of 16bps to 4.1% in the past 2Qs. Fresh slippages were higher at Rs40bn/2.2% of loans, but GNPA ratio improved QoQ to 1.9% due to higher recoveries/woffs. Also, Bank retains the contingent provision buffer, at 0.6% of loans. Bank’s CET 1 ratio too improved, by 36bps QoQ to 14.4% (lower vs peers’ at >15%). We expect Axis Bank to clock 1.8% RoA/18% RoE (inflated due to Citi acquisition goodwill w-off) on merged basis (without factoring-in any equity dilution) over FY24-26E.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY, with revised TP of Rs1,260/sh, valuing the core bank at 2x Jun-25E ABV + subs/investment value at Rs80/sh.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    AXIS Bank - 27 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:57 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!