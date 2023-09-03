Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1175: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank’s (AXSB) annual report highlights the bank’s focus on strengthening its retail franchise and investing in its distribution network and technological capabilities. The bank has laid special emphasis on increasing the mix of retail deposits. In FY23, it reported 21% growth in CASA deposits, surpassing its peers. This facilitated a 100bp improvement in the daily average CASA mix, reaching 44%. The bank continues to invest in digital initiatives to ensure sustainable long-term growth. In FY23, the bank sourced 55% of personal loans digitally vs. 22% in FY18. About 24% of credit cards were also issued through a fully digital end-to-end process. Also, the bank’s market share in credit card has improved to 14.7%, strengthening its position as the fourth largest credit card issuer in the country. The concentration of top 20 advances/deposits improved 105bp/110bp YoY to 8.1%/9.0% in FY23 (11.8% in FY21). The bank has shifted its deposit strategy to ‘CASA + retail term deposits’ and has consciously pruned bulk deposits. AXSB has a strong management team and a well-articulated strategy aimed at delivering 18% sustainable RoE. Asset quality has improved significantly and we estimate RoA to recover further aided by steady loan growth and moderation in opex ratios.



Outlook

We thus estimate RoA/RoE to be ~1.8%/~15.9% by FY25 and we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,175 (1.8x FY25E ABV + INR100 for subs).

