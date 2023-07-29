Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB saw a good quarter; a lthough core PAT was a miss due to higher opex, NII was 3% ahead to PLe leading to NIM at 4.17% (beat by 17bps). NIM boost was driven by (1) strong QoQ growth in higher margin segments of PL, CC and SBB (2) deliberate slowdown in housing (3) 6% QoQ fall in LCR and (4) lower deposit growth of 0.6% QoQ resulting in higher LDR. RTD growing by 4.5% QoQ was another positive. Balance sheet construct is being calibrated towards higher margin segments and granular deposits which could slightly affect loan growth. However, this should bode well over medium term from a profitability perspective. CITI integration costs and business investments would keep opex elevated.

Outlook

For FY24/25E we raise NIM and opex while reduce provisions resulting in ~3% PAT upgrade. With likely RoA of 1.7% for FY25E, valuation discount to ICICIB (27%) should narrow. We maintain multiple at 2.2x but raise TP to Rs1,170 from Rs1,140. Reiterate ‘BUY’.

