English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1170: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

    AXSB saw a good quarter; a lthough core PAT was a miss due to higher opex, NII was 3% ahead to PLe leading to NIM at 4.17% (beat by 17bps). NIM boost was driven by (1) strong QoQ growth in higher margin segments of PL, CC and SBB (2) deliberate slowdown in housing (3) 6% QoQ fall in LCR and (4) lower deposit growth of 0.6% QoQ resulting in higher LDR. RTD growing by 4.5% QoQ was another positive. Balance sheet construct is being calibrated towards higher margin segments and granular deposits which could slightly affect loan growth. However, this should bode well over medium term from a profitability perspective. CITI integration costs and business investments would keep opex elevated.

    Outlook

    For FY24/25E we raise NIM and opex while reduce provisions resulting in ~3% PAT upgrade. With likely RoA of 1.7% for FY25E, valuation discount to ICICIB (27%) should narrow. We maintain multiple at 2.2x but raise TP to Rs1,170 from Rs1,140. Reiterate ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Axis Bank - 27 -07 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:41 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!