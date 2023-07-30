Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1150: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB reported a PAT of INR57.97b (up 41% YoY, in line), largely driven by robust ‘other income’. NII growth was healthy (up 27% YoY), while margins moderated 12bp QoQ to 4.1% (9bp QoQ decline adj for one -offs). Loan growth was healthy at 22% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, led by growth across major segments. Deposit traction stood tepid at 1% QoQ decline. Fresh slippages increased to INR39.9b, although the overall asset quality remained largely stable. Restructured book was under control at 0.21% of customer assets. We made slight adjustments to our estimates and expect AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.9%/17.7% in FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR 1,150 (1.8x FY25E ABV).

