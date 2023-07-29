Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank (Axis) reported mixed Q1FY24 earnings with in-line PAT at INR 57.97bn and annualised RoA at 1.8% though aided by healthy treasury gains (INR 5.19bn) while business growth QoQ was somewhat soft. We point out that due to Citi integration, most numbers are not directly comparable on either QoQ or YoY basis. While retail term deposits growth at ~5% QoQ was healthy, overall loan growth at 1.6% QoQ was weaker than expected, while NIM contraction (down 12bps QoQ) was in line with our estimates. Core PPOP too, adjusted for Citi integration costs, was soft QoQ. Healthy 36bps net CET-1 accretion (CET-1 now at 14.38%) despite rise in RWA density is a key positive.

Outlook

We estimate the bank to deliver a loan CAGR of 16%, RoA of ~1.6-1.65% and RoE of ~17.0% for FY24E/FY25E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of INR 1,150, valuing the stock at ~2.0x FY25E core banking book.

