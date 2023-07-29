Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1150: HDFC Securities

buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank (AXSB) reported a marginal beat on estimates, led by a modest loan growth (+1.6% QoQ on merged numbers) and higher trading gains. Muted recoveries from written-off accounts resulted in elevated net credit costs (50bps annualised). NIMs moderated 12bps sequentially on account of catch-up in funding costs following accelerated TD mobilisation. In addition, given muted sequential growth in overall deposits (CASA down 160bps QoQ to 45.5%), the loan-to-deposit ratio further increased to (~91%), calling for utilisation of excess SLR towards funding the loan growth.



Outlook

We marginally tweak our FY24/25E estimates for higher opex, partly offset by lower credit cost; maintain BUY with a target price of INR1,150 (standalone bank at 2.0x Mar-25 ABVPS).

