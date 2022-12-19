Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1140: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

We believe Axis Bank has strengthened its franchise (both on assets as well as liability side) over the past few years to deliver sustained improved performance over the medium term. On the back of this, the current valuation gap (Axis Bank trading at 1.4x its FY2025E Core BV) vs. its core peer (ICICI Bank at 1.9x its FY2025E Core BV) is expected to narrow down over the next 6-12 months. Concerns on growth in granular retail liabilities vs. peers are expected to fade away as the bank has started gaining market share on CASA front (10% system growth vs. 14% for Axis in the past one year) aided by leveraging digital ecosystem, focusing on corporate salary account acquisition, and cross-sell liability products to existing clients. Further, Citi Bank’s acquisition is expected to improve CASA ratio by 200bps. Branch expansion is likely to further accelerate growth. NIM gap vs. core peer (ICICI Bank) is also narrowing (at 36bps in H1FY2023 vs. 64 bps in H1FY2022). Return on RWA is now closer to its peers; improved underwriting practices by taking learnings from past cycles are key positives. It has already converged on loan growth, credit cost, and ROE with the frontline banks. Due to all these factors, we see the bank emerging as stronger in this leg of upcycle and valuation multiple inching higher closer to its peers. At the CMP, the bank trades at 2.0x/1.7x/1.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E Core BV, offering attractive risk reward.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,140. We believe valuations are reasonable, given structural improvement in the franchise.

