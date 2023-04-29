Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank reported a loss of Rs. 5,728 crore in Q4FY23 on the back of one-time non-recurring items aggregating to Rs. 12,490 crores comprising of (a) full amortization of Intangibles and Goodwill in relation to the purchase consideration paid for acquisition of Citibank India’s Consumer Business; (b) amount charged towards policy harmonization on operating expenses and provisions for Citi business and (c) one-time stamp duty charges paid on the acquisition. Adjusted for non-recurring items, the bank reported PAT of Rs. 6,625 (up 61% y-o-y/ 13% q-o-q) mainly driven by lower credit cost ( only ~15 bps annualized) which was higher than street expectations however on the operational front, bank reported lower than expected PPoP at Rs. 9,168 crore (up 42% y-o-y/ down 1% q-o-q). NIMs were broadly stable q-o-q at 4.22% versus expectations of higher margins trajectory along with higher opex growth (14% y-o-y/ 9% q-o-q) led to weaker performance on operational front than expectations. Overall YoY and QoQ numbers are not comparable due to inclusion of Citi business numbers w.e.f March 01, 2023. Ex. Citi portfolio, deposit growth (+7% q-o-q) sequentially has picked up driven by healthy CASA traction in line with loan growth (+7% q-o-q) which is a key positive. The bank is broadly delivering performance closer to its frontline peers. Strong retail deposits mobilisation remains the key monitorables going forward.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,140. Stock currently trades at 1.7x/1.5x/1.4x its FY2024E/FY2025E core BV estimates.

