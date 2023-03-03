Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank has completed the acquisition of Citibank`s India consumer business and the deal is valued at Rs. 11,603 crore vs earlier disclosed acquisition price of Rs. 12,325 crore driven by some final adjustments. Tier-1 ratio would decline by ~180 bps after this transaction and the bank has indicated that it has comfortable CET-1 levels (~13.78%) to grow without any disruption. Bank is not expecting to approach the market anytime soon for equity capital raise. Management commentary did not suggest any further steep deterioration in customer retention and employee attrition going ahead but it remains a key monitorable from here on. We believe Citi business would be ROE Neutral in FY24 & FY25 for Axis Bank while ROE accretive starting from FY26E and it brings strong value proposition for the existing franchise. The stock currently trades at 1.6x/1.4x/ its FY2024E/FY2025E core BV estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,140.

Broker Research